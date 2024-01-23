Engineers put RADR on the map

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Vigil, a civil engineer squadron structural craftsman, operates heavy equipment during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. The RADR exercise helped enhance participant’s ability to support airfield operations in degraded conditions, reinforcing the unit’s agile combat employment capability and combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

