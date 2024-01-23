Engineers put RADR on the map

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Miguel Joshua Gubatan, and Senior Airman Kayshon Pressley, both civil engineer squadron members, grab equipment for a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Jan. 23, 2024. RADR encompasses actions required to rapidly repair aircraft operating surfaces to recover an airfield after an attack or natural disaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

