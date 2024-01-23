Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Office Call [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAS Office Call

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Rear Adm. David Wilson, commander of Naval Legal Service Command, poses for a photo with Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during an office call at CFAS Jan. 25, 2024. Fontaine met with Wilson who was in Sasebo to meet with judge advocates and oversee area legal programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Office Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

