Rear Adm. David Wilson, commander of Naval Legal Service Command, poses for a photo with Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), during an office call at CFAS Jan. 25, 2024. Fontaine met with Wilson who was in Sasebo to meet with judge advocates and oversee area legal programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 01:01
|Photo ID:
|8211080
|VIRIN:
|240125-N-II719-1003
|Resolution:
|5427x3618
|Size:
|991.97 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Office Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
