240125-N-UF592-1021 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 25, 2024) Seaman Jayvan Russell, from Houston, right, prepares Seaman Harrietta Coleman, from Houston, prior to painting a compartment aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 25. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8211069
|VIRIN:
|240125-N-UF592-1021
|Resolution:
|2114x2960
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare to paint [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
