    Winter weather hits Fort McCoy with snow, extreme cold in mid-January 2024 [Image 23 of 24]

    Winter weather hits Fort McCoy with snow, extreme cold in mid-January 2024

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    One of the installation signs is shown covered in snow Jan. 10, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between Jan. 9-13, 2024, at Fort McCoy, the installation received more than 18 inches of snow over that span, plus the snowfall was followed by below-zero temperatures. The snowy weather also caused the installation to go to minimal staffing on Jan. 9 and 12 as driving conditions in the local areas were considered less than favorable. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    winter operations
    January snow at Fort McCoy

