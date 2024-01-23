One of the installation signs is shown covered in snow Jan. 10, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between Jan. 9-13, 2024, at Fort McCoy, the installation received more than 18 inches of snow over that span, plus the snowfall was followed by below-zero temperatures. The snowy weather also caused the installation to go to minimal staffing on Jan. 9 and 12 as driving conditions in the local areas were considered less than favorable. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 23:24 Photo ID: 8210996 VIRIN: 240110-A-OK556-7259 Resolution: 5415x3697 Size: 5.23 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winter weather hits Fort McCoy with snow, extreme cold in mid-January 2024 [Image 24 of 24], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.