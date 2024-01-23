One of the installation signs is shown covered in snow Jan. 10, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between Jan. 9-13, 2024, at Fort McCoy, the installation received more than 18 inches of snow over that span, plus the snowfall was followed by below-zero temperatures. The snowy weather also caused the installation to go to minimal staffing on Jan. 9 and 12 as driving conditions in the local areas were considered less than favorable. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 23:24
|Photo ID:
|8210995
|VIRIN:
|240110-A-OK556-1268
|Resolution:
|5655x3771
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter weather hits Fort McCoy with snow, extreme cold in mid-January 2024 [Image 24 of 24], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS
