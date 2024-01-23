USS Antietam departs Yokosuka after nearly 11 years of forward-deployed service

240126-N-YS525-3721 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 26, 2024) – Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force wave flags to wish safe travels to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Japan. USS Antietam departed the port for the final time before transiting to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig/RELEASED)

