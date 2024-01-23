240126-N-YS525-3721 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 26, 2024) – Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force wave flags to wish safe travels to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Japan. USS Antietam departed the port for the final time before transiting to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 22:27
|Photo ID:
|8210923
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-YS525-3721
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Antietam departs Yokosuka after nearly 11 years of forward-deployed service, by LCDR Seth Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
