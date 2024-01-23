Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam departs Yokosuka after nearly 11 years of forward-deployed service

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Seth Koenig 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240126-N-YS525-3721 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 26, 2024) – Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force wave flags to wish safe travels to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024 at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Japan. USS Antietam departed the port for the final time before transiting to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig/RELEASED)

