    2024 Honorary Commander's Breakfast [Image 4 of 4]

    2024 Honorary Commander's Breakfast

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, leads discussion during an honorary commander’s breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024. Several commanders spoke on their squadrons’ role in supporting vital national security missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    This work, 2024 Honorary Commander's Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

