U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, leads discussion during an honorary commander’s breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024. Several commanders spoke on their squadrons’ role in supporting vital national security missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8210346
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-XI961-1061
|Resolution:
|5080x3628
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Honorary Commander's Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT