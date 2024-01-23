U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, leads discussion during an honorary commander’s breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024. Several commanders spoke on their squadrons’ role in supporting vital national security missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:22 Photo ID: 8210346 VIRIN: 240123-F-XI961-1061 Resolution: 5080x3628 Size: 8.33 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Honorary Commander's Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.