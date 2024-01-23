Team Vandenberg commanders and their honorary commanders gather for the annual Honorary Commander’s Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024. Before discussions ensued, three new honorary commanders were introduced and welcomed to the Vandenberg community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8210345
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-XI961-1042
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Honorary Commanders Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT