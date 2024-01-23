Team Vandenberg commanders and their honorary commanders gather for the annual Honorary Commander’s Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024. Before discussions ensued, three new honorary commanders were introduced and welcomed to the Vandenberg community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:22 Photo ID: 8210345 VIRIN: 240123-F-XI961-1042 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 12.38 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Honorary Commanders Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.