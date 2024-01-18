2024 Honorary Commander's Breakfast

U.S. Space Force Col. Peter Norsky, Space Delta 1 commander, and his spouse, Jessica Norsky, listen as U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, as he welcomes honorary commanders to the 2024 annual Honorary Commander’s Breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024.Team Vandenberg commanders, along with their honorary commanders, develop relationships throughout the year to support Vandenberg’s service members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
