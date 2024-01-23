2024 Honorary Commander's Breakfast

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space commander, welcomes the community’s Honorary Commanders to a breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024. U.S. Space Forces-Space is headquartered on Vandenberg. The annual Honorary Commander’s Breakfast brings unit commanders from across Vandenberg and their honorary commander’s together to form relationships that support service members on Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

