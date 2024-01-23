U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space commander, welcomes the community’s Honorary Commanders to a breakfast at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024. U.S. Space Forces-Space is headquartered on Vandenberg. The annual Honorary Commander’s Breakfast brings unit commanders from across Vandenberg and their honorary commander’s together to form relationships that support service members on Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 16:22
|Photo ID:
|8210342
|VIRIN:
|240123-F-XI961-1019
|Resolution:
|4266x3047
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Honorary Commander's Breakfast [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT