Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training in El Centro

The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joe Cardona/Released)
