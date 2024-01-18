Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training in El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2024 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joe Cardona/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 15:45
    Photo ID: 8210298
    VIRIN: 240119-N-ZK016-1043
    Resolution: 3922x2801
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US
    TAGS

    Winter Training
    El Centro
    Blue Angels

