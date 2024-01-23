Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations

    Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230116-N-MJ302-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Kelly Wood from Philly, Pa., fixes a boat hook Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8210186
    VIRIN: 230116-N-MJ302-1050
    Resolution: 4861x3115
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations, by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Small boat
    CVN 68
    Boatswain's Mate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT