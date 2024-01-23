230116-N-MJ302-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 16, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Kelly Wood from Philly, Pa., fixes a boat hook Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8210186
|VIRIN:
|230116-N-MJ302-1050
|Resolution:
|4861x3115
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Small Boat Operations, by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
