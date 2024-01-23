EXPLODEO Exercise Underway at Joint Base Charleston

U.S. Air Force members from the Joint Base Charleston Crisis Action Team discuss EXPLODEO mission updates at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2024. The essence of EXPLODEO is to ensure the Department of Defense’s readiness for immediate deployment, emphasizing the speed and precision with which its forces can be projected to where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

