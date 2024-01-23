Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXPLODEO Exercise Underway at Joint Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5]

    EXPLODEO Exercise Underway at Joint Base Charleston

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members from the Joint Base Charleston Crisis Action Team discuss EXPLODEO mission updates at JB Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2024. The essence of EXPLODEO is to ensure the Department of Defense’s readiness for immediate deployment, emphasizing the speed and precision with which its forces can be projected to where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:54
    Photo ID: 8210180
    VIRIN: 240123-F-PT849-1045
    Resolution: 7872x5123
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXPLODEO Exercise Underway at Joint Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    response
    437th Airlift Wing
    exercise
    Joint Base Charleston
    JBC
    EXPLODEO

