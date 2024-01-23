Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXPLODEO Exercise Underway at Joint Base Charleston [Image 3 of 5]

    EXPLODEO Exercise Underway at Joint Base Charleston

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen listen to an EXPLODEO mission brief at the base theater at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2024. EXPLODEO exemplifies JB Charleston's proficiency in adapting quickly to the evolving global landscape, utilizing a crawl, walk, run approach to ensure peak readiness for critical response when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:54
    response
    437th Airlift Wing
    exercise
    Joint Base Charleston
    JBC
    EXPLODEO

