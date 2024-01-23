U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Leblanc, 437th Operational Support Squadron EXPLODEO mission planner, gives a mission brief at the base theater at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 23, 2024. The essence of EXPLODEO is to ensure the Department of Defense’s readiness for immediate deployment, emphasizing the speed and precision with which its forces can be projected to where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:54 Photo ID: 8210176 VIRIN: 240123-F-PT849-1016 Resolution: 7678x5193 Size: 13.13 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EXPLODEO Exercise Underway at Joint Base Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.