Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors [Image 3 of 3]

    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, R.I. (December 19, 2023) Students in Surface Warfare Schools Command's Department Head Class 275 receive small arms familiarization training at the school’s Firearms Training System Range. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8210126
    VIRIN: 231219-N-N0443-1003
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors
    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors
    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Small Arms
    NETC
    SWSC
    Surface Warfare Schools Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT