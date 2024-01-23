NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, R.I. (December 19, 2023) Senior Chief Gunner's Mate Brett T. Mallery, an instructor at Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), right, provides small arms familiarization training to SWSC students in Department Head Class 275 at the school’s Firearms Training System Range. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 14:51
|Photo ID:
|8210124
|VIRIN:
|231219-N-N0443-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors [Image 3 of 3], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT