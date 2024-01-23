Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors [Image 2 of 3]

    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by James Stockman 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, R.I. (December 19, 2023) Senior Chief Gunner's Mate Brett T. Mallery, an instructor at Surface Warfare Schools Command (SWSC), right, provides small arms familiarization training to SWSC students in Department Head Class 275 at the school’s Firearms Training System Range. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8210124
    VIRIN: 231219-N-N0443-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors [Image 3 of 3], by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors
    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors
    Surface Warfare Schools Command Provides Small Arms Familiarization Training to Surface Warriors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Small Arms
    NETC
    SWSC
    Surface Warfare Schools Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT