Graduates from Airman Leadership (ALS) class 23-B, pose for an official class photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 22, 2024. ALS is a professional enhancement course designed to instruct and prepare Airmen to become non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Heidi Bucins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 13:22 Photo ID: 8209935 VIRIN: 240122-F-VO459-8907 Resolution: 4365x2904 Size: 2.62 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Leadership (ALS) class 23-B, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.