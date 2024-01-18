Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman Leadership (ALS) class 23-B

    Airman Leadership (ALS) class 23-B

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Graduates from Airman Leadership (ALS) class 23-B, pose for an official class photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 22, 2024. ALS is a professional enhancement course designed to instruct and prepare Airmen to become non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Heidi Bucins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 13:22
    Photo ID: 8209935
    VIRIN: 240122-F-VO459-8907
    Resolution: 4365x2904
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Leadership (ALS) class 23-B, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AETC
    ALS
    97 AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT