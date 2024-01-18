Graduates from Airman Leadership (ALS) class 23-B, pose for an official class photo at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Jan. 22, 2024. ALS is a professional enhancement course designed to instruct and prepare Airmen to become non-commissioned officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Heidi Bucins)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8209935
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-VO459-8907
|Resolution:
|4365x2904
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Leadership (ALS) class 23-B, by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT