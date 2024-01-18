USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

240119-N-EJ843-1366 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) - Cmdr. Adam Stein, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), transits in rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during operations, Jan. 19, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

