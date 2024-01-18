USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

240119-N-EJ843-1222 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) – Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) participate in rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) operations, Jan. 19, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

