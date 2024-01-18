240119-N-EJ843-1168 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 19, 2024) - Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Luke Swire, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), drives a rigid haul inflatable boat (RHIB) during operations, Jan. 19, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 13:15 Photo ID: 8209913 VIRIN: 240119-N-EJ843-1168 Resolution: 5044x3898 Size: 1.43 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.