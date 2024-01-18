Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New York All-Hands Call [Image 4 of 4]

    USS New York All-Hands Call

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    240123-N-UF626-1076, NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) reads a message from the CO’s suggestion box during an all-hands call aboard the New York, Jan. 23, 2024. The all-hands call was a way for the commanding officer of a ship to address the entire crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:41
    Photo ID: 8209820
    VIRIN: 240123-N-UF626-1076
    Resolution: 5596x3723
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York All-Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York All-Hands Call
    USS New York All-Hands Call
    USS New York All-Hands Call
    USS New York All-Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    captain
    lpd21
    all hands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT