USS New York All-Hands Call

240123-N-UF626-1076, NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) reads a message from the CO’s suggestion box during an all-hands call aboard the New York, Jan. 23, 2024. The all-hands call was a way for the commanding officer of a ship to address the entire crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

