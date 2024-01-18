USS New York All-Hands Call

240123-N-UF626-1076, NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) reads a message from the CO’s suggestion box during an all-hands call aboard the New York, Jan. 23, 2024. The all-hands call was a way for the commanding officer of a ship to address the entire crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
01.23.2024
01.25.2024
8209820
240123-N-UF626-1076
5596x3723
10.02 MB
NORFOLK, US
|2
|0
