USS New York All-Hands Call

240123-N-UF626-1043, NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Shamus Fraser, Jan. 23, 2024. Fraser was recognized for his professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties while serving aboard New York from August 2019 to March 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

