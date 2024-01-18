Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York All-Hands Call [Image 2 of 4]

    USS New York All-Hands Call

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    240123-N-UF626-1030, NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM) to U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class Ali Garcia Sandoval, an auxiliary machinery space maintenance person aboard the New York, Jan. 23, 2024. Garcia was recognized for his professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties while serving from September 2022 to March 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

