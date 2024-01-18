240123-N-UF626-1030, NAVAL STATION NORFOLK – U.S. Navy Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the San Antonio class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD-21) presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (NAM) to U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class Ali Garcia Sandoval, an auxiliary machinery space maintenance person aboard the New York, Jan. 23, 2024. Garcia was recognized for his professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties while serving from September 2022 to March 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:41 Photo ID: 8209818 VIRIN: 240123-N-UF626-1030 Resolution: 4444x2957 Size: 8.07 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York All-Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.