Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:33 Photo ID: 8209810 VIRIN: 240125-A-DO456-1001 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 1.85 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Rainfall and snowmelt no issue for USACE Cumberland River Basin Dams, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.