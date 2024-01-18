Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Caleb Thompson adds silicone to the threading of a valve cover for water tight integrity onboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 22, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8209809
|VIRIN:
|240122-N-MD088-1022
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|862.65 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Conducts Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT