Makin Island Conducts Maintenance

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Caleb Claunch removes rust and old paint from the aircraft elevator onboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 22, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)
