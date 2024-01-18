Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Makin Island Conducts Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    Makin Island Conducts Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Dominic Delahunt 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Caleb Claunch removes rust and old paint from the aircraft elevator onboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 22, 2023. Makin Island is a Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dominic Delahunt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8209802
    VIRIN: 240122-N-MD088-1041
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 968.03 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Conducts Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SN Dominic Delahunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Conducts Maintenance
    Makin Island Conducts Maintenance
    Makin Island Conducts Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MKI
    Maintenance
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT