Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Castle Dvorac 24 [Image 10 of 10]

    Castle Dvorac 24

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U. S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engages targets with the M4 Carbine during a live-fire exercise as part of Castle Dvorac 24 in Slunj, Croatia, Jan. 23, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 11:13
    Photo ID: 8209775
    VIRIN: 240123-A-JM436-1222
    Resolution: 5264x3510
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: SLUNJ, HR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Castle Dvorac 24 [Image 10 of 10], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24
    Castle Dvorac 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT