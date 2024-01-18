CMDCM Joseph Rosado Speaks to Sailors at Kings Bay

240124-N-KG461-2002

KINGS BAY, GA. (Jan. 24, 2024) United States Naval Community College (USNCC) Command Master Chief Joseph Rosado speaks to Sailors at Trident Training Facility on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, GA. USNCC is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The mission of USNCC is to advance warfighting advantage and enhance operational readiness by providing world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary D. Behrend)

