    CMDCM Joseph Rosado Speaks to Sailors at Kings Bay [Image 1 of 2]

    CMDCM Joseph Rosado Speaks to Sailors at Kings Bay

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Behrend 

    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

    240124-N-KG461-2001
    KINGS BAY, GA. (Jan. 24, 2024) United States Naval Community College (USNCC) Command Master Chief Joseph Rosado speaks to Sailors at Trident Training Facility on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, GA. USNCC is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The mission of USNCC is to advance warfighting advantage and enhance operational readiness by providing world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary D. Behrend)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:03
    Photo ID: 8209698
    VIRIN: 240124-N-KG461-2001
    Resolution: 4813x3438
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMDCM Joseph Rosado Speaks to Sailors at Kings Bay [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Zachary Behrend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kings Bay
    U.S. Navy
    Public Speaking
    United States Naval Community College

