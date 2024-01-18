Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2024 Press Conference

BALTIMORE (January 24, 2024) - Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington, takes part in a press conference at the World Trade Center Baltimore Top of the World Observation Level about the Navy's participation in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2024. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

