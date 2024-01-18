Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2024 Press Conference [Image 1 of 5]

    Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2024 Press Conference

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (January 24, 2024) - Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore, commandant, Naval District Washington, takes part in a press conference at the World Trade Center Baltimore Top of the World Observation Level about the Navy's participation in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2024. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is the city’s celebration of the sea services with this year marking the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 09:54
    Photo ID: 8209688
    VIRIN: 240124-N-VP266-1008
    Resolution: 4244x3031
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2024 Press Conference [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Press Conference
    Baltimore
    Fleet Week
    MDFleetWeek24
    MDFW2024

