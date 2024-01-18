Repel Resolve II Exercise at Monte Romano

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct a team live-fire exercise, with M4 rifle, as part of exercise Repel Resolve II at Monte Romano Italian training area, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024. The Repel Resolve exercise series develops small-team lethality and experience, increasing the battalion's ability to operate across the Brigade Support Area of operation. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

