    Repel Resolve II Exercise at Monte Romano [Image 52 of 58]

    Repel Resolve II Exercise at Monte Romano

    MONTE ROMANO, ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct a team live-fire exercise, with M4 rifle, as part of exercise Repel Resolve II at Monte Romano Italian training area, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024. The Repel Resolve exercise series develops small-team lethality and experience, increasing the battalion's ability to operate across the Brigade Support Area of operation. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 08:22
    Photo ID: 8209580
    VIRIN: 240122-A-II094-1132
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: MONTE ROMANO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Repel Resolve II Exercise at Monte Romano [Image 58 of 58], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Repel Resolve II

