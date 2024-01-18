U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Thomason, assigned to the 718th Ordnance Company, 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, attaches a mannequin to a rope in order to simulate triggering a hand grenade by flipping a body during the 718th Ordnance Company EOD Team of the Year Competition at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Jan. 24, 2024. The competition evaluated explosive ordnance disposal teams’ ability to perform rigorous, dynamic, real-world scenarios faced in combat such as unexpected ordinances neutralization under stress and hazardous munition demolition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tien-Dat Ngo, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 06:17 Photo ID: 8209427 VIRIN: 240124-A-HA253-4220 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 718th Ordnance Company EOD Team of the Year Competition Held at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Tien-Dat Ngo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.