    718th Ordnance Company EOD Competition of the Year Held at Rodriguez Life Fire Complex [Image 1 of 3]

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Tien-Dat Ngo 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ammon Rhett (left), and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James Hunter (right), assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, conducts explosive ordnance disposal procedures during the 718th Ordnance Company EOD Team of the Year Competition at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Jan. 24, 2024. The competition evaluated explosive ordnance disposal teams’ ability to perform rigorous, dynamic, real-world scenarios faced in combat such as unexpected ordinances neutralization under stress and hazardous munition demolition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tien-Dat Ngo, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 06:17
    Photo ID: 8209426
    VIRIN: 240124-A-HA253-8051
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 718th Ordnance Company EOD Competition of the Year Held at Rodriguez Life Fire Complex [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Tien-Dat Ngo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Republic of South Korea
    Explosive Ordnance Dispodal
    U.S. Army

