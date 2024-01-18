Leadership from the 31st Fighter Wing and Italian air force greet U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 3AF command chief, as they arrive at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2024. As U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s only numbered air force, the NAF’s command staff provides support for all of Third Air Force, which consists of 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 04:47 Photo ID: 8209408 VIRIN: 240123-F-PB738-1038 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: AVIANO AB, IT Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. France and Third Air Force leadership visit Aviano AB, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.