    Gen. France and Third Air Force leadership visit Aviano AB

    AVIANO AB, ITALY

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership from the 31st Fighter Wing and Italian air force greet U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, 3AF command chief, as they arrive at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 23, 2024. As U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa’s only numbered air force, the NAF’s command staff provides support for all of Third Air Force, which consists of 10 wings with more than 32,000 Airmen across two continents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 04:47
    Location: AVIANO AB, IT
    USAFE
    31 FW PA
    31 FW
    3rd AF commander
    3rd AF
    USAFE - AFAFRICA

