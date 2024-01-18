U.S. Army medic takes part in NATO artic medical training

Sgt. Miles Atkins, a combat medic assigned to the Grafenwoehr Army Health Clinic in Germany, takes part in the NATO Cold Weather Combat Medic Instructor Course. Atkins was among 109 participants from 22 NATO countries taking part in the training at the Cold Weather Operations Centre of Excellence in Porsangermoen Camp, Norway recently. The course provided the skills and knowledge required to prepare, plan, and execute medical operations in an arctic environment with temperatures equal to, or greater than, minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit. (Photo Sgt. Miles Atkins)

