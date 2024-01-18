U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ammon Rhett (left), and U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. James Hunter (right), assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, conducts explosive ordnance disposal procedure during the 718th Ordnance Company EOD Team of the Year Competition at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Jan. 24, 2024. The competition evaluated explosive ordnance disposal teams’ ability to perform rigorous, dynamic, real-world scenarios faced in combat such as unexpected ordinances neutralization under stress and hazardous munition demolition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tien-Dat Ngo, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 06:38 Photo ID: 8209403 VIRIN: 240124-A-HA253-8375 Resolution: 0x0 Size: 0 B Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE RANGE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 718th Ordnance Company EOD Team of the Year Competition, by PFC Tien-Dat Ngo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.