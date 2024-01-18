A Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2024. Ballast Cannon is a routine bilateral exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force, which focuses on strengthening the bonds between coalition forces and building a foundation for future engagements in support of the combined defense of the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 03:51
|Photo ID:
|8209399
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-VJ532-1009
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Bahrain showcase expeditionary deployment capabilities, by SSgt Jasmonet Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT