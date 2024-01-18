US, Bahrain showcase expeditionary deployment capabilities

A Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2024. Ballast Cannon is a routine bilateral exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force, which focuses on strengthening the bonds between coalition forces and building a foundation for future engagements in support of the combined defense of the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes)

