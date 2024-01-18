Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Bahrain showcase expeditionary deployment capabilities

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A Royal Bahraini Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise Ballast Cannon 24.3 over an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 7, 2024. Ballast Cannon is a routine bilateral exercise occurring nearly quarterly with the Royal Bahraini Air Force, which focuses on strengthening the bonds between coalition forces and building a foundation for future engagements in support of the combined defense of the Arabian Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jasmonet Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 03:51
    Photo ID: 8209399
    VIRIN: 240107-F-VJ532-1009
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Bahrain showcase expeditionary deployment capabilities, by SSgt Jasmonet Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Agile Combat Employment
    Ballast Cannon 24.3
    Royal Bahraini Air Force

