Rick Beckler (left) a private insurance team manager, discusses the debris removal process for collecting environmental soil samples with James Muilenburg (middle) and Angie Huebner (right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers local government liaisons, at the Disaster Recovery Center in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Jan 24. Muilenburg is a senior power plant mechanic from the USACE Omaha District and Huebner, is a biologist and invasive species management expert from the USACE Jacksonville District. Both are deployed to Maui assisting with the Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery mission.

(USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 22:59 Photo ID: 8209215 VIRIN: 240124-A-RY318-1001 Resolution: 3843x2999 Size: 3.21 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental consideration, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.