    Environmental consideration

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Rick Beckler (left) a private insurance team manager, discusses the debris removal process for collecting environmental soil samples with James Muilenburg (middle) and Angie Huebner (right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers local government liaisons, at the Disaster Recovery Center in Lahaina, Hawai'i, Jan 24. Muilenburg is a senior power plant mechanic from the USACE Omaha District and Huebner, is a biologist and invasive species management expert from the USACE Jacksonville District. Both are deployed to Maui assisting with the Hawai'i Wildfires Recovery mission.
    (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    Hawaii Wildfires

