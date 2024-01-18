Staff. Sgt. Benjamin Rimatzki, a military police officer with the 46th Military Police Company, Michigan Army National Guard, engages a team with the 5th Special Forces Group while in the role of the opposing forces during Northern Strike 24-1 at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter warfare component of the annual National Guard Bureau-sponsored Northern Strike exercise series. Held at the Michigan National Guard’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, which includes Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, and the Alpenna Combat Training Center, the region’s snow, winds and often single digit temperatures help units develop capabilities required to operate in arctic-like conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

This work, Northern Strike 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.