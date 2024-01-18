Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 24-1 [Image 3 of 7]

    Northern Strike 24-1

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Michigan Army National Guard Soldiers move through a wooded area as an illumination flare burns overhead while taking on the role of the opposing forces during Northern Strike 24-1 at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter warfare component of the annual National Guard Bureau-sponsored Northern Strike exercise series. Held at the Michigan National Guard’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, which includes Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center, and the Alpenna Combat Training Center, the region’s snow, winds and often single digit temperatures help units develop capabilities required to operate in arctic-like conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8209154
    VIRIN: 240123-A-WU705-1054
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
    This work, Northern Strike 24-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    michgan national guard
    northern strike 24-1

