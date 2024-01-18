More than 30 hoopers, both men and women, were at Yano Fitness Center Jan. 17 to show off their skills sinking shots from the so-called “charity stripe” in the intramural free throw competition.



The event had each competitor shoot 30 shots from the line in 2 minutes, with the two highest scorers in each division earning coveted Commander’s Cup points for their unit.



In the women’s division, Yuumi Imazato, representing U.S. Army Garrison Japan, took first place with 15 out of 30 shots. Finishing second was Yuko Matsubara, also assigned to USAG Japan.



In the men’s division, Jake Shaw, representing the Japan Engineer District, and David Sablan Jr., representing U.S. Army Japan, both tied in the first round after sinking an impressive 24 out of 30 shots. This led to a sudden-death shoot-out in which each competitor had 1 minute to shoot 15 shots. Shaw finished with 12 out of 15, beating Sablan Jr. by two shots.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 20:56 Photo ID: 8209138 VIRIN: 240117-A-PR478-6220 Resolution: 1260x2048 Size: 375.91 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Competitors come out for intramural free throw shootout event at Camp Zama [Image 13 of 13], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.