    Competitors come out for intramural 3-point shootout event at Camp Zama [Image 6 of 15]

    Competitors come out for intramural 3-point shootout event at Camp Zama

    JAPAN

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Several competitors came out for the 3-Point Shootout, held Jan. 24 at Yano Fitness Center.

    Each participant had two minutes to shoot a total of 25 shots from five different spots around the 3-point line.

    In the women's division, after they tied in the first round and again in a follow-up tie-breaker round, Yuumi Imazato and Mariko Miyazaki, both representing U.S. Army Garrison Japan, went head to head a third time for a one-minute, 15-shot round. Imazato emerged as the winner, sinking five shots, while Miyazaki took second place, sinking four.

    In the men's division, Todd Borges, representing the U.S. Army Japan Band/U.S. Army Aviation Battalion – Japan team, finished first with 15 of 25 shots sunk. Just behind him was Mark Horikoshi, representing USAG Japan, with 14.

