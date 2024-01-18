Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkey Trot - 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaeveous Hardy 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Lucas Hightower, Command Sgt. Maj. Armando Delarosa, and 1st Lt. Alexander Yang prepare to run the 5K Thanksgiving Turkey Trot at Camp Humphreys, South Korea on November 23, 2023.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Turkey Trot
    5k run
    Camp Humphreys
    2IDSB

