MCI-West CG holds Employee of the Year award ceremony

Mellissa Hubmer, recipient of the Employee of the Year award, delivers a speech after receiving a certificate of commendation from U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, left, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Sgt. Maj. Michael Cedeno, sergeant major of Headquarters and Support Battalion, at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Jan 23, 2024. The award was given to Hubmer for her outstanding service as a financial management analyst for MCB Camp Pendleton in 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

