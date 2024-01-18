Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-West CG holds Employee of the Year award ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Mellissa Hubmer, recipient of the Employee of the Year award, delivers a speech after receiving a certificate of commendation from U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, left, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Sgt. Maj. Michael Cedeno, sergeant major of Headquarters and Support Battalion, at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Jan 23, 2024. The award was given to Hubmer for her outstanding service as a financial management analyst for MCB Camp Pendleton in 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Jenni)

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    awards
    USMC
    CG
    commendation
    CERTCOM

